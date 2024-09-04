A lovely green space

And that gorgeous red. My sister Sheila sent me this photo - we're both enjoying the challenge and fun of growing dahlias. I'm pretty sure she has a head start living in Surrey..... definitely more warmth than Aberdeenshire.

Three good things

1. Morning gardening...making progress.

2. A huge challenge underway. I had my first 'learn to swim' lesson. Fantastic lady, Alison, taking me gently through the challenge.

3. Feeling tired but very happy with what I can now do in the pool. It will take a bit of time but I'll get there.