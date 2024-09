First load stacked

Loving this photo sent by friend Trish. She and husband are delighted with the chunks of cherry tree that they collected from our garden over the last couple of weeks. It will be a while before they can actually use them but great for a winter in a year or two.

Three good things

1. Love the colours in this shot.

2. Catch up chat with family in China..... doing well.

3. Warmly wrapped up for a walk this afternoon! Hope September has lots of warm days!