090924 late in the day

I did love this girl's knitwear.



A 'full on' day. ... review of a garden plan in preparation for a visit later; walk to the shops after breakfast; conversations with a wee sister; catch up with tall brother; weeding on the edge ....; caught in a rain shower.....

Three good things

1. Valuable conversation with professional gardener Sarah.

2. Gentle drive west with a coffee and cheesecake treat half way...... rhubarb and ginger 😋

3. Delightful B&B, stroll along the shoreline, waiting for our menu with a glass of cider.