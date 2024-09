A good catch

Just for the record.....my sister sent me this photo of her son Neil with the fish he caught when up on holiday. Brother Archie took him out in the boat along with his grandson. First catch is always special.

Three good things

1. Gardening before rain

2. Lunch at a new venue.... we've driven past it for years and had very nice soup.

3. Afternoon nap..... what is that all about!!!!