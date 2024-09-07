Fish delish....

Previous
A lovely lunch out with Allan and sister Kate. Some interesting shopping in the morning and then a drive to find the sunshine as the east coast has a thick blanket of fog these days. 🙄
We found it at Lairg where there's a fabulous restaurant by the lochside. And the menu choices are extraordinary, altogether delicious.
Three good things
1. A new top to wear, a wander through the hospice charity shop, delicious food for lunch tomorrow and some lovely woollen fabric for a chair project.
2. Fire lit for a cosy evening.
3. Lovely garden photos for a new project at No 3.
Dixie Goode ace
That looks wonderful. I have a friend who gave us a slob of fresh tuna yesterday so we had fish as well.
September 7th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
This looks fantastic, and I'm glad you found the sun!
September 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
"Delish" indeed -- all looking so wonderful and fresh. The sun was elusive here today too - I suppose Autumn is anon !
September 7th, 2024  
