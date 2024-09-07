Fish delish....

A lovely lunch out with Allan and sister Kate. Some interesting shopping in the morning and then a drive to find the sunshine as the east coast has a thick blanket of fog these days. 🙄

We found it at Lairg where there's a fabulous restaurant by the lochside. And the menu choices are extraordinary, altogether delicious.

Three good things

1. A new top to wear, a wander through the hospice charity shop, delicious food for lunch tomorrow and some lovely woollen fabric for a chair project.

2. Fire lit for a cosy evening.

3. Lovely garden photos for a new project at No 3.