Dahlia delight

Shared with my sister who had the plants sent to me 😊

She is a great encourager. And we both love the colour combination.

Three good things

1. Up early and out to the garden again. Burnside may sound delightful but it's a lot of work.

2. Bagging the beech tree branches to take to the collection point at the academy car park.

3. Video walk and talk to Connor and Finnley showing them all the changes in the garden since they left!!!