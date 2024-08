Fresh flowers from the garden

Loving the fragrance and shades of pink.

It's been a big day of gardening and really worth the effort. Freshness in the front circle. And teamwork at the back...cleared dozens of sycamore seedlings, seriously trimmed hanging branches on the weeping beech....👍

Three good things

1. We can see the fence at the bottom of the garden....

2. Neat piles of beech branches ready for recycling.

3. Friends collected the last of the logs.