A lovely day at Loch Lomond

Family get together (2).... this time Susannah is here, but Laura and family well back in Melbourne. We're having a lovely time with David, Jonathan and Susannah &co. Beautiful weather is a bonus.

Three good things

1. Met Susannah and her newly married friend Fiona this morning....what a happy day they all had yesterday.

2. Gathering after lunch for a boat trip on the loch. Delightful views and great commentary on board.

3. Dinosaur dinner followed by birthday cake for Neil ....he did love the tractor cake!!!

Feeling very blessed.