A lovely day at Loch Lomond by sarah19
Photo 3328

A lovely day at Loch Lomond

Family get together (2).... this time Susannah is here, but Laura and family well back in Melbourne. We're having a lovely time with David, Jonathan and Susannah &co. Beautiful weather is a bonus.
Three good things
1. Met Susannah and her newly married friend Fiona this morning....what a happy day they all had yesterday.
2. Gathering after lunch for a boat trip on the loch. Delightful views and great commentary on board.
3. Dinosaur dinner followed by birthday cake for Neil ....he did love the tractor cake!!!
Feeling very blessed.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
