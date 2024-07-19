Another lovely day

Early start, at Harry Gow's the bakery for bacon rolls, on the way to the railway station. Train to Dunrobin Castle station and a totally lovely day.

Sunshine, beach exploring, castle tour with a fun search for a few special characters to keep young people interested, and so much more.

Three good things

1. Lovely people we met during the day. A French family got off the train at the same time as we did, so one of them took this photo, and I took one of them all. 😄

2. Amazing falconry display with very well trained birds of prey.

3. Exhausted boys had a snooze on the train home, and we all went to 'The Platform' restaurant for dinner to celebrate our wedding anniversary tomorrow. .. we'll be travelling home so not likely to have time 😄