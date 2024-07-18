Previous
On the beach by sarah19
On the beach

A lovely trip to Cromarty by ferry from Nigg, and a delightful day. The boys requested this trip having been there two years ago on a glorious sunny day.
They remembered so many places and found some new ones too. And waiting for the ferry at the end of the afternoon they made a new friend playing on the beach. Loved all the textures 😄
Three good things
1. A long sleep and sunshine after rain.
2. Picnic lunch in a glorious garden at The Courthouse. And lovely people looking after visitors.
3. Fun at neighbour Morag's house where there are lots of climbing and bouncing opportunities.....she has grandchildren who come too.
Pat Knowles ace
How lovely to see these cousins together like this. Sand, water & lots of pebbles….proper play.a ferry ride too..bliss!
July 18th, 2024  
