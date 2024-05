Getting there....

Early start but so worth it and by lunchtime the wallpapering challenge was complete. Looking good, though perhaps a professional eye would know what could be done better. But I'm happy with it.

Three good things.

1. Great light for the task.

2. Lovely lunch trip to Dornoch where we met some lovely familiar faces.

3. An amazing shop, selling glorious woollen materials, and one perfect piece for the cushions I need to make for the sitting room 🥰