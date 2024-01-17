Loving the flowers

Still doing well, lovely fragrance and gentle colours.

I switched off the backlight and rather like the effect.

Three good things

1. Went along to the knitting group today. It's held in a local coffee shop which has to be good! Just three today as we have such a lot of snow and tricky for driving. But nice to get to know new people.

1. Super snow clearing vehicle on our pavement as I left home.

2. A luxury hot chocolate at the cafe.

3. Haircut.... delighted with the look. I have such thick hair and Louise just knows how to do what is needed!!!

