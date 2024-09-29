Previous
Snug as a bug by sarah19
Photo 3390

Snug as a bug

And I do love her cosy blanket.
It's amazing to see Grace in her very lightweight and collapsible buggy. Ideal for outings like Apple Sunday at Pitmedden Garden. Or a visit to the park across the road.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
