Hello Evie by sarah19
Photo 3166

Hello Evie

This arrived in our photo news from Laura today....wish I was right there to give her a hug!
It's been so cold and dreich (Scottish for miserable!) today and I've resorted to wearing my warm Australian 'possum and Merino' hat as I was feeling so cold!!!! Came downstairs to find a puddle in the front hall 🤔 but a bit of investigation helped solve the problem.
Three good things
1 Neil, our heating and plumbing engineer is coming on Monday morning 😄
2. Busy church coffee morning, lots of cheerful people.
3. Allan helped me take a sewing/refurbishment project to bits.....next bit will be fun.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
867% complete

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
She is so cute.
February 10th, 2024  
