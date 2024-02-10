Hello Evie

This arrived in our photo news from Laura today....wish I was right there to give her a hug!

It's been so cold and dreich (Scottish for miserable!) today and I've resorted to wearing my warm Australian 'possum and Merino' hat as I was feeling so cold!!!! Came downstairs to find a puddle in the front hall 🤔 but a bit of investigation helped solve the problem.

Three good things

1 Neil, our heating and plumbing engineer is coming on Monday morning 😄

2. Busy church coffee morning, lots of cheerful people.

3. Allan helped me take a sewing/refurbishment project to bits.....next bit will be fun.