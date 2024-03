We stopped at Spey Bay on our return journey at the weekend.It's such a spectacular place and I had read there were many changes following the storms in recent months.Some parts did seem to have experienced 'shifting'But the awesome spectacle of the pebbles was as amazing as ever.Hope the link above works!!!Three good things1. A shopping list.....all ticked off.2. Some little primula plants from the garden centre.3. A lot of gardening work.... will sleep well tonight!