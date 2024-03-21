Previous
Coffee at the Apothecary by sarah19
Photo 3207

Coffee at the Apothecary

A busy gardening session followed by a lovely treat.
The fruit scone was so delicious with clotted cream and strawberry jam....
On the way home we called at the farm shop and bought some for home!

Three good things
1. No 1 son's birthday. Nice to send messages even though rather far away.
2. Up to date with laundry... good drying weather.
3. Friends for the evening....so blessed to know such lovely people.
21st March 2024

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19

Pat Knowles ace
Snap with the number one son’s birthday! Plus the distance! 🤣 scones eaten the right way!
March 23rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
YUM !
March 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
You seem to have the jam/cream order wrong 🤣
March 23rd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat @illinilass @kjarn
😄😄😄 I must say on this occasion I did wish that I had put the cream on top as the jam was quite runny and wanted to escape.
March 23rd, 2024  
