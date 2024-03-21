Coffee at the Apothecary

A busy gardening session followed by a lovely treat.

The fruit scone was so delicious with clotted cream and strawberry jam....

On the way home we called at the farm shop and bought some for home!



Three good things

1. No 1 son's birthday. Nice to send messages even though rather far away.

2. Up to date with laundry... good drying weather.

3. Friends for the evening....so blessed to know such lovely people.