Previous
Stuart - an award winning host. by sarah19
Photo 3207

Stuart - an award winning host.

At the end of a busy day we met up with some great friends at The Redgarth, a lovely place to eat and/or drink something nice.
Stuart has known about this project for many years and asked me what my photo of the day was today!
But I'd not actually taken any .... so at just the right time he posed for me. 😄 A very welcoming host and likes to keep up with everyone.
Three good things
1. I suppose it could be called a spring cleaning kind of day. The light just shows up all the sticky fingermarks at this point in the year.
2. A delightful visit to an art gallery/ exhibition in Inverurie displaying the work of very gifted local artists.
3. A day of sawing sounds as our neighbours had some work done on rather overgrown trees.


https://www.redgarth.com/
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A stunning portrait.
March 22nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
He looks like such a nice man. So happy too.
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise