Stuart - an award winning host.

At the end of a busy day we met up with some great friends at The Redgarth, a lovely place to eat and/or drink something nice.Stuart has known about this project for many years and asked me what my photo of the day was today!But I'd not actually taken any .... so at just the right time he posed for me. 😄 A very welcoming host and likes to keep up with everyone.Three good things1. I suppose it could be called a spring cleaning kind of day. The light just shows up all the sticky fingermarks at this point in the year.2. A delightful visit to an art gallery/ exhibition in Inverurie displaying the work of very gifted local artists.3. A day of sawing sounds as our neighbours had some work done on rather overgrown trees.