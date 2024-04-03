Previous
Violas.....and so many..... by sarah19
Violas.....and so many.....

Another lovely day enjoying the natural world .....16000 steps without a thought of counting.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Sarah Bremner

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
April 3rd, 2024  
