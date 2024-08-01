Previous
Off again..... by sarah19
Photo 3333

Off again.....

But what a fantastic time. They were in Europe for five weeks and met up with so many amazing people in amazing places.....and we got to know the boys so well.
Three good things
1. Breakfast request from Connor and Finnley.... porridge! We hadn't actually had it this summer so I was happy to oblige! +Raspberries and yoghurt 😊
2. Early at the airport so we left them heading for a second breakfast 😂😂
3. Only two odd socks found in the tidy up..... they had done a really good job of minimising what we needed to do 🥰🥰
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Sarah Bremner

