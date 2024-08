Tree....stages!

Friends called round today, to collect some of the logs from the remains of the cherry tree.

Allan has used some of the long logs to edge the area beside the garden shed, covered with the shredded branches etc. I love the colours and the way it's possible to reuse every part of the cherry tree.

Three good things

1. Special service celebrating Holiday Club at church.

2. Meeting old friends.

3. Sunny afternoon tea time with the cherry tree friends.