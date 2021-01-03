Previous
Win some, lose some by sarahsthreads
Photo 829

Win some, lose some

An entire year into our Gloomhaven campaign and we still sometimes spectacularly lose scenarios.

At least all the little pieces make for interesting photos!
Sarah

