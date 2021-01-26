I Need Stronger Glasses...

...or possibly someone to sit me down and remind me that I have a lot of hobbies already?



I really only planned to paint a couple of details on some of the things I 3D print. But it's not as simple as splashing on some of the kids' craft paints - that won't stick to the printed plastic. A bit of research led me to conclude that the supplies I needed are basically the same supplies you would use to paint game miniatures. And we play games! With miniatures!



And just like that, I have another hobby...and I may need to purchase a magnifying light.