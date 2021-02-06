Previous
Little Girl in the Big Woods (Flashback) by sarahsthreads
Photo 863

Little Girl in the Big Woods (Flashback)

A decade ago, my oldest - who is now old enough to drive a car and is researching colleges - was a tiny little peanut walking through the winter woods. She didn't quite get a chickadee to eat out of her hand, but it was a nice walk anyway.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Sarah

@sarahsthreads
I am a (mostly) stay at home mom to three kids, a yarn shop owner and a piano accompanist. Photography has always been an...
