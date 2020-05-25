Previous
Happy memories to see me through
Happy memories to see me through

After a weekend of watching Holly every minute to deal with seizures should they start again, and seeing a rapid deterioration from a bouncy baby chasing her ball up and down the passage on Friday morning to a wobbly little dog whose back legs kept collapsing under her by Sunday, she awoke seemingly strong this morning, although her back legs were still collapsing at times. I phoned around, found a new vet and discovered the seizures were actually heart attacks. Very enlarged heart. Water on her lungs. At 14 years old the prognosis wasn't good so I made the difficult decision to let her go now in dignity after a lovely morning of togetherness playtime
Mona ace
Oh Desi, I'm so sorry to read this and that you're going through loss again. So sad news, but I know she will stay forever in your heart. BIG HUG!
May 25th, 2020  
Kaylynn
so sorry you’ve lost your sweet baby - but the memories are always in your heart. You were very brave to let her go. Precious picture!
May 25th, 2020  
