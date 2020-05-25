Happy memories to see me through

After a weekend of watching Holly every minute to deal with seizures should they start again, and seeing a rapid deterioration from a bouncy baby chasing her ball up and down the passage on Friday morning to a wobbly little dog whose back legs kept collapsing under her by Sunday, she awoke seemingly strong this morning, although her back legs were still collapsing at times. I phoned around, found a new vet and discovered the seizures were actually heart attacks. Very enlarged heart. Water on her lungs. At 14 years old the prognosis wasn't good so I made the difficult decision to let her go now in dignity after a lovely morning of togetherness playtime