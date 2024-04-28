Previous
Flamingos in the wetlands by seacreature
Photo 2558

Flamingos in the wetlands

The wetlands were dotted with pink flamingos but unfortunately none of them were really near the path. I love the gentle honking sound they make
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise