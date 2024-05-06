Previous
Balance and concentration by seacreature
Photo 2566

Balance and concentration

Today was the last day of school holidays so I took Maddy to the Croc Park for an outing. Not a very successful outing as she was quickly bored with listening to the guide talking about snakes or baby crocs etc. that she didn't want to go near to. So I abandoned the tour and allowed her to wander round with me just looking. But she has seen lots of crocodiles in the wild so seeing them in artificial ponds behind fences just didn't do it for her. But the playground area was a huge hit and we spent a good few hours on the baby zip line and clambering on the wooden jungle gyms and balance logs and bars and ropes
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise