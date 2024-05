Water fun

I gave Maddy a plastic box half filled with water and a plastic cup to play with after school this afternoon. It wasn't long before she had made a nice muddy puddle in the garden bed behind her to stomp her feet in, and then off came the shorts and panties so she could rinse her feet, and after a few times stomping in the mud and rinsing feet she couldn't resist squashing herself into the box of icy cold water. Good clean fun for little ones