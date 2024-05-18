The Great Outdoors

Previous
Maddy successfully achieved the junior level obstacle course, and for each section she affirmed to herself "I can do it". Her mother and I both did the treetop course. It had pretty much the same "obstacles" to traverse - just very much higher up in the tree tops, and each section much longer. I must admit I found one part of it a bit difficult and a bit scary trying to balance of swinging logs, so I am impressed that my little granddaughter managed it.
A lot more expensive as it had all the correct safety equipment as well as a personal guide, but so much healthier in my opinion than jumping castles and plastic slides .... And Maddy was able to do a very high and very long zip line twice, much to her delight.
