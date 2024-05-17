Unbelievable.

The province of Gauteng (where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located) has been mismanaged by years of ANC rule, unlike Western Cape where I am fortunate to live which has thankfully been run by DA (the opposition party). So in this part of Johannesburg where my daughter lives we have been largely without water the past 3 weeks, although water did come on for brief periods at night allowing quick showers and toilet cisterns to refill. But this past week there hasn't been a drop of water at all in the taps, so I have been spending a fortune buying bottled water almost daily for drinking water as well as to wash dishes, wipe bodies down etc. Today they finally sent a water bowser for residents to bring buckets and bottles to collect water. Still not able to run a washing machine or dish washer, nor have a proper shower or bath, but at least we have water to clean floors and flush the toilets for a couple of days! My mind boggles at the mismanagement of water and lack of ability to keep the taps flowing in the major cities in this country.