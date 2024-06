On my way

I left Hout Bay in the rain this morning to head for Panorama Mediclinic for my next BCG treatment before picking up the dogs and heading home. Even in the rain I couldn't resist pulling over at one of the pullover points along the road for a look out over the ocean. Normally there are a few cars pulled over - usually tourists I would imagine, but nobody but me today. Even in the rain I still love the views along this coastal road between Cape Town CBD and Hout Bay