Photo 2590
Lunch
We went out to lunch today at this lovely restaurant with a stunning view. Such a lovely day to be out, although winter really has arrived and it was somewhat chilly as you can see by the warm jacket I am wearing
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2592
photos
41
followers
11
following
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
2nd June 2024 12:59pm
narayani
ace
Looks a lovely day
June 4th, 2024
