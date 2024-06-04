Previous
Stormy by seacreature
Stormy

We've had lots of rain, and Yr.no informed me that although there was some sunshine this morning we are due for more rain this afternoon, so I got the dogs out for their walk while the weather looked good
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details

narayani ace
We’re loving the rain over here
June 4th, 2024  
