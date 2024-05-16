Previous
Next
Making music by seacreature
Photo 2576

Making music

... or perhaps just making a noise. Maddy rediscovered her xylophone and drums in the toy box recently and has been strumming on those, which prompted her to fetch her daddy's old guitar out of the garage and attempt to strum on that.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Wonderful
May 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
A keen new musician!
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise