Yesterday

Another photo from the crocodile park yesterday. Maddy just loves the baby zip line and kept doing it over and over again, and then going back to this time after time with some other play in between.

No photos today - braved the Johannesburg peak hour traffic to take Maddy to school this morning, and had to use my adult time to collect my new bank card, have keys cut, and other tasks that are best done without a little one around.