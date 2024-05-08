Anthuriums

A quick shot of the little pot of anthuriums my daughter put into my room as a welcome gift last week. I took them out onto my balcony to give them a thorough watering, and there was just a small window of opportunity with some shade before the hot sun came blazing over the entire balcony. I can't believe how hot it is here in Johannesburg in the day time after leaving a cold, grey, misty Cape Town. I am totally not prepared for this heat - my luggage this trip was all jeans, jerseys, long sleeve tops, takkies and boots, with only a few summer tops to put with my jeans, and just one pair of sandals!