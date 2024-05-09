Dragon Castle

Elvis enjoying doing the tourist thing and taking photos of Dragon Castle on his vacation.



My daughter and son in law built this castle together last night with the pieces we all searched for in that pile of lego. There are a few things we haven't located such as the rest of the helmets for the little horsemen, and the gate is missing. My son in law had allowed his nephew to have the box of lego for quite a number of years while he was growing up, so I guess it is not surprising there are some missing pieces. Elvis has been the first and only lego I have ever had in my life, but being involved in this build has made me feel like it may be something I might like to do some day? In the meantime I am happy to let Elvis take photos or go hiking etc.