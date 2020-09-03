Hidden in the haze and cloud

That great big lump of rock we call Table Mountain has all but disappeared in the haze and clouds today. If you didn't know it was there to look for it, you wouldn't see a thing (except I have tried to "de-haze" my photo a bit.



Table Mountain of course means I have been into Cape Town again. Another visit to see the contractor about fixing my apartment. And I have to go back in again on Monday to see another contractor. Sigh. I need that like a hole in the head. I discovered water seeping into the walls under some of the windows in the heavy rain we've had so that is something else I will need to get sorted out.