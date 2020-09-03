Previous
Hidden in the haze and cloud by seacreature
Photo 1430

Hidden in the haze and cloud

That great big lump of rock we call Table Mountain has all but disappeared in the haze and clouds today. If you didn't know it was there to look for it, you wouldn't see a thing (except I have tried to "de-haze" my photo a bit.

Table Mountain of course means I have been into Cape Town again. Another visit to see the contractor about fixing my apartment. And I have to go back in again on Monday to see another contractor. Sigh. I need that like a hole in the head. I discovered water seeping into the walls under some of the windows in the heavy rain we've had so that is something else I will need to get sorted out.
Annie-Sue ace
houses!

like the bits of yellow popping at the front
September 4th, 2020  
Desi
@anniesue Yeah houses! Repairing them and maintaining them sucks the bank account dry.
Re the yellow - thank you
September 4th, 2020  
