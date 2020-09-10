Previous
Next
Indian Hawthorn by seacreature
Photo 1435

Indian Hawthorn

I just love this shrub especially when it flowers. Most of the year it is just an ever green shrub, so it's never ugly, but in springtime when it flowers outside my kitchen window I just love it. The whole shrub is just a mass of pink blossoms
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise