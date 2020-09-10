Sign up
Photo 1435
Indian Hawthorn
I just love this shrub especially when it flowers. Most of the year it is just an ever green shrub, so it's never ugly, but in springtime when it flowers outside my kitchen window I just love it. The whole shrub is just a mass of pink blossoms
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
15th September 2020 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
