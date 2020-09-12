A little drinking village with a fishing problem

After a busy and stressful week during which I never even touched my camera, I took myself off on a sunset cruise up the Berg River on Tollies Boat Cruises this evening. Unfortunately the warm sunshiny day suddenly clouded over resulting it it becoming dark before sunset, but thank goodness I had a nice thick anorak against the wind chill on the water, and I took chips and pretzels and drinks along so I could just chill and relax and treat myself (It's not so lekker going out to dinner on my own, but being with a bunch of strangers on a boat cruise is different)