Jetty in the mist by seacreature
Photo 1541

Jetty in the mist

The very hot weather lately is resulting in coastal mist or even fog in the early mornings, so of course I had to shoot "my derelict jetty" in the mist
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Desi

@seacreature
