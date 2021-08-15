Pushing up daisies

Not easy to get the angle I wanted with the ocean behind and the flowers in front as the flowers all face the sun which was in front of me and they really don't look as great from behind as when one sees a carpet of flowers all looking at you. So this is a compromise to try and show the flowers starting to pop up all over this lovely old graveyard with its multitude of humble little graves consisting of nothing more than a rock to mark the head and foot, and a few more expensive graves with marble headstones.