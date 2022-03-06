Previous
Breakfast at The Neck & Deck by seacreature
Photo 1891

Breakfast at The Neck & Deck

The food was mediocre but the ambience was great. It appears to me their popularity depends on the wildlife that comes to visit, and it is only a half hour drive from the city, as well as the kiddie play area with swings, climbing equipment and pools with a full time life guard on duty. It was our first visit, and although the food wasn't outstanding my daughter says she will definitely go again because she can relax as a parent knowing there are life guards employed to make sure kids are safe, and because of the wildlife right there - and of course the kiddie play area.
Desi

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the giraffe enjoying it's meal. Where is this place Desi? My daughter and grandchildren will be coming this year, it might be a good place for them to go.
March 6th, 2022  
Desi
@ludwigsdiana I'm in Johannesburg at the moment with my family. This place is at "The Cradle" just outside the Rhino and Lion Park. It was about a half hour drive just past Lanseria airport
March 6th, 2022  
