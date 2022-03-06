Breakfast at The Neck & Deck

The food was mediocre but the ambience was great. It appears to me their popularity depends on the wildlife that comes to visit, and it is only a half hour drive from the city, as well as the kiddie play area with swings, climbing equipment and pools with a full time life guard on duty. It was our first visit, and although the food wasn't outstanding my daughter says she will definitely go again because she can relax as a parent knowing there are life guards employed to make sure kids are safe, and because of the wildlife right there - and of course the kiddie play area.