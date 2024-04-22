Previous
Almost full moon by seacreature
Almost full moon

Went out to try and get some sunset shots, but couldn't resist the moon instead when I saw how full it was.
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
April 22nd, 2024  
