Photo 2098
Everyone needs a puddle to jump in
And best get off your bike once you've ridden back and forth through the puddle a few times to make the absolute most of the puddle
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th October 2022 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great puddle shot and reflection!
October 24th, 2022
