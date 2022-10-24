Previous
Next
Everyone needs a puddle to jump in by seacreature
Photo 2098

Everyone needs a puddle to jump in

And best get off your bike once you've ridden back and forth through the puddle a few times to make the absolute most of the puddle
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great puddle shot and reflection!
October 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise