The back view by seacreature
Photo 2110

The back view

I was hoping to get some sun rays reflecting off the droplets this morning after watering the garden, but didn't quite make it. Perhaps my angle was wrong, or perhaps it was just too late in the day already and the sun wasn't low enough?
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Photo Details

narayani
What a great POV
November 10th, 2022  
