Photo 2110
The back view
I was hoping to get some sun rays reflecting off the droplets this morning after watering the garden, but didn't quite make it. Perhaps my angle was wrong, or perhaps it was just too late in the day already and the sun wasn't low enough?
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2110
photos
39
followers
14
following
578% complete
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
10th November 2022 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
What a great POV
November 10th, 2022
