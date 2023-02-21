Previous
An awful few weeks by seacreature
Photo 2206

An awful few weeks

After arriving home from a few nights away to find the ceiling falling down in the spare bedroom, Mark, my preferred contractor checked the rest of the ceilings in my house and found the ceiling was "one big wind" away from collapse in my lounge/dining room/kitchen as well. So it has been an unplanned renovation, fixing the entire house. I wasn't ready for this. Was frantically trying to move and protect furniture etc as they worked. The entire house is covered in fine white dust from sanding ceilings. I think I am finally able to start getting back to normal after 2 weeks I would rather not have to repeat
@seacreature
@seacreature
Diana ace
The nightmare of almost every South African built house! The builders having been skimping wherever they can. I have a long list of friends with the same dilemma. So sad that we pay so much just to receive bad workmanship and builders skimping where ever they can.
March 5th, 2023  
