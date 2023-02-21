An awful few weeks

After arriving home from a few nights away to find the ceiling falling down in the spare bedroom, Mark, my preferred contractor checked the rest of the ceilings in my house and found the ceiling was "one big wind" away from collapse in my lounge/dining room/kitchen as well. So it has been an unplanned renovation, fixing the entire house. I wasn't ready for this. Was frantically trying to move and protect furniture etc as they worked. The entire house is covered in fine white dust from sanding ceilings. I think I am finally able to start getting back to normal after 2 weeks I would rather not have to repeat