Previous
Photo 2326
Strawberry & Yoghurt
Another attempt to use my fruit to show texture. I only ever purchase plain, unflavoured, double cream yoghurt for myself as I can then flavour it with real fruit
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
2
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2326
photos
39
followers
10
following
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
1st July 2023 10:29am
Kaylynn
ace
Beautiful color and composition .. one of my favorite foods -Greek yogurt , fruit and honey
July 4th, 2023
Desi
@kaylynn2150
Thank you. And yes honey is good too, although often with sweet fruit nothing else is needed
July 4th, 2023
