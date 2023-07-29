Previous
Rainy Days by seacreature
Rainy Days

Took the dogs out for a walk during loadshedding when blue skies appeared, with some watery sunshine. But I still got caught in the rain - not unusual for Western Cape for the weather to change in an instant. As I tried to line up my shot for a straight horizon while holding onto my dogs leads I didn't notice the squall appearing from the north (camera right) apparent in this photo by the dark area on the right third. Fortunately I could tuck my camera into my puffer jacket and drag the dogs home in the rain looking like I have a large (dslr sized) stomach
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
We sure are having nasty weather atm!
July 29th, 2023  
