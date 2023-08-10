Previous
Next
The passage of time by seacreature
Photo 2354

The passage of time

My mother made this clock - probably about 20 years ago. She did quite a lot of wood carving and made a number of clocks, but this is one of the clocks she kept for herself. It has been in my house ever since she died, on top of the bookcase she made for me when I was a child - just as an ornament. Today I decided to take it to a watch maker in Vredenburg, half an hour drive away and have the mechanism at the back replaced. So now I have a working clock again, which I love, especially because the clocks on the stove and microwave are no longer any good because loadshedding keeps setting them back to 00:00
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is awesome!
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise