The passage of time

My mother made this clock - probably about 20 years ago. She did quite a lot of wood carving and made a number of clocks, but this is one of the clocks she kept for herself. It has been in my house ever since she died, on top of the bookcase she made for me when I was a child - just as an ornament. Today I decided to take it to a watch maker in Vredenburg, half an hour drive away and have the mechanism at the back replaced. So now I have a working clock again, which I love, especially because the clocks on the stove and microwave are no longer any good because loadshedding keeps setting them back to 00:00