Icy by seacreature
A bitterly cold wind blowing this evening making it quite unpleasant to be out walking. I suppose my sense of responsibility towards the dogs is good for me as it makes me go out and get some exercise and fresh air when I am tempted to just bunker down. And now Walter Hottle Bottle is filled up and waiting in my bed for me. (With all the loadshedding, the electric underblanket has been thrown away and Walter now shares my bed again. I have found Walter is actually much better and stays warm until morning. (Sometimes being forced to go back to the old fashioned ways shows one they are sometimes better after all).
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Dawn ace
A nice shot
August 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love the bird silhouettes
August 16th, 2023  
